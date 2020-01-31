Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Unitil has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.95. 11,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

