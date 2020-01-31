Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

UFPI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. 305,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,966,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $531,251. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 665.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

