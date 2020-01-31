Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

UFPI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. 305,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,966,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $531,251. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 665.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit