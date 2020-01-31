Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $157.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

