Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

URGN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 162,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,476. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $605.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 and have sold 2,635 shares valued at $74,795. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

