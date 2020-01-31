US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382,886 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

