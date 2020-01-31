USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.88. 272,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,124. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 794.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -488.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 53,451 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

