Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 372.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.