Usca Ria LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 140.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

