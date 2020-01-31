Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 11.3%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price was up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 2,649,581 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,417,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UXIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The firm had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Uxin Ltd will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Uxin by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uxin by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 44,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Uxin by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 72,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Uxin by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 525,741 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

