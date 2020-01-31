VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. VAALCO Energy’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 2,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 13.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

