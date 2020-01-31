ValuEngine Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,504. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

