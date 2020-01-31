ValuEngine Lowers Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CBLI stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 446,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.74. Cleveland BioLabs has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 93.20% and a negative net margin of 241.79%.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

