Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $125.72. 36,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,057. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $103.16 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.