Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,933,000 after buying an additional 49,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. 18,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,723. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

