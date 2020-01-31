Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Fundamentun LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,308,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,759. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

