Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Down 1.9%

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00, approximately 1,159 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

