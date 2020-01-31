Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varian Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.