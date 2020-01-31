VectorAI Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One VectorAI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VectorAI has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. VectorAI has a market cap of $3,432.00 and $68.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,342.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.01934607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.04010853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00726125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00772205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009318 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00716496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VectorAI Profile

VectorAI (VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

