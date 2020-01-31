VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UCHF) Trading Up 2.1%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UCHF)’s share price were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.38, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

