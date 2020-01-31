Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Vereit by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366,122 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vereit by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vereit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,654,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after acquiring an additional 761,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,270,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 572,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Vereit stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 224,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VER. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

