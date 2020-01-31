Verge Price Up 6.6% This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $61.09 million and approximately $758,309.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Huobi, BiteBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00756578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000963 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007105 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,163,364,359 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Coindeal, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

