Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $377.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $377.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.86 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $336.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 422,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,854. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

