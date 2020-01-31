Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of VRSK traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 610,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,115 shares of company stock worth $22,278,196. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

