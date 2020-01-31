Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $230.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.