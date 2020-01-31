Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.
VRTX stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.
In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
