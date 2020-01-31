Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

VRTX stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

