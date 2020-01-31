VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

In other VGI Partners Global Investments news, insider Robert Luciano purchased 52,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80). Also, insider Lawrence Myers purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,800.00 ($81,418.44). Insiders have purchased 447,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,628 in the last 90 days.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

