ViaSat (VSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ViaSat to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts expect ViaSat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.62 and a beta of 0.82. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $97.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

In other ViaSat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

