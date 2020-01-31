VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.78 and last traded at $55.78, approximately 15,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 50,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit