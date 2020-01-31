VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $48.16, 518 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

