VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $48.16, 518 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.