Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 8,400 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 116,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

