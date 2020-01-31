Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $146.87.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

