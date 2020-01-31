Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.