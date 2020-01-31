Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.29. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

