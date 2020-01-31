Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

