Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 206,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $17,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 769.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.