Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,300 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

