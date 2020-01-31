Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $221.00 at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.32.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.