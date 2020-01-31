Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $221.00 at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.32.
V opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
