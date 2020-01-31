Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $228.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.20.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Visa by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.