Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $228.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.20.
Visa stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Visa by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
