Vito S. Pantilione Buys 500 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $11,585.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,999.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 114,105 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $936,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

PKBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

