Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Down 8.2%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.16, 1,818,106 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,014,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 75,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $679,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,558,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $97,404.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,264 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

