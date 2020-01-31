Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) Trading Up 1.5%

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.44 ($2.44) and last traded at A$3.39 ($2.40), approximately 2,395,566 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.34 ($2.37).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88.

In other news, insider Kevin Russell purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.97 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$594,400.00 ($421,560.28).

About Vocus Group (ASX:VOC)

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

