Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

VOD opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

