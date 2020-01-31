Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNA. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.04 ($62.84).

Shares of VNA stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €51.54 ($59.93). 1,514,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.38. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a fifty-two week high of €51.90 ($60.35).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit