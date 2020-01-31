Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNA. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.04 ($62.84).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €51.54 ($59.93). 1,514,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.38. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a fifty-two week high of €51.90 ($60.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.