VouchForMe One Day Volume Reaches $28,924.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $817,178.00 and approximately $28,924.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.30 or 0.02892849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.