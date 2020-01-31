VP (LON:VP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 990 ($13.02) on Monday. VP has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,060 ($13.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 972.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 858.58. The company has a market capitalization of $397.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.45 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. VP’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Neil A. Stothard acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,735.60).

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

