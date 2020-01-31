Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,316 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,299,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 225,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,013,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

