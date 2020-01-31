Washington Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

