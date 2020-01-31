Washington Trust Bank Invests $206,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $104.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,500. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.