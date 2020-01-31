Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 1,775,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,783,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

