Washington Trust Bank Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 294,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 113,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. 7,020,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

